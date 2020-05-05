Sections
Home / Tech / TikTok dance tutorial to DIY workouts, here’s what’s trending on Google Search this week

TikTok dance tutorial to DIY workouts, here’s what’s trending on Google Search this week

Google’s Search trends for this week show a mix of DIY workouts, emojis and food recipes.

Updated: May 05, 2020 11:58 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Google has released a new batch of global Search trends for this week. (Google)

Google has been releasing global Search trends for a few weeks now. This week in Search dance challenges are back on top while trampoline dunks and shredded chicken top the list too.

Google also revealed that search for emojis are at an all time high. The heart emoji was searched 10 times more than the mask emoji. Other emojis that make it to the list include the shrug emoji, laughing emoji and smile emoji. People are still trying to ace those TikTok dance routines clearly with “tik tok dance tutorial” beating “hip hop dance tutorial” and even “online dance tutorial”. Is TikTok the new dance destination?

 

Home workouts have increased due to the lockdown and this week, people searched for DIY equipment like pull-up bars and dumbbells. These searches increased by over 800 on Google. Other than home workouts, people are also searching for “trampoline basketball hoop” and “backyard batting cages”.



ALSO READ: ‘Ration dukaan’ to ‘how to WFH’: Here’s what India is searching for on Google

There was an increase of over 800% globally for trampoline basketball hoops with the most searches from West Virginia. As for backyard batting cages, its search has gone up by over 5,000% globally.

Searches for online food recipes have also increased during this period and one particular dish that stood out in the US was “shredded chicken”. Google said the term “shredded” was searched more than ever before in the US.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 13:01 IST
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
May 05, 2020 12:46 IST
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
May 05, 2020 13:05 IST
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
May 05, 2020 10:50 IST

latest news

‘Can replicate my bowling attitude & passion’ - Akhtar praises young pacer
May 05, 2020 13:10 IST
YouTube’s glitch sends ‘free Nest Mini offer’ notification to Premium users
May 05, 2020 12:56 IST
Pets may help relieve stress for both children with autism, their parents
May 05, 2020 12:52 IST
Shahid Kapoor goes shirtless for a flaming hot picture
May 05, 2020 12:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.