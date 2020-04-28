TikTok launches Donation Stickers to help creators raise money for charity

TikTok has rolled out a new feature for its users that will make it easier for them to raise money for charities that they care about. The company has launched a new sticker called ‘Donation Stickers’ that allows users to donate to various charitable organisations without leaving its platform.

Donation Stickers, as the company explains, are interactive and can be directly embedded in TikTok videos and live streams. When a user taps on a Donation Sticker, they will be directed to a pop-up window where they can easily submit a donation without having to leave the app.

These Donation Stickers are powered by Tiltify and the video-sharing platform has partnered with a number of charitable organizations to help them raise funds for their cause. The list includes CDC Foundation, James Beard Foundation, Meals on Wheels, Musicares, National PTA, No Kid Hungry, National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation and The Actors Fund.

To kick start the program, TikTok said that it will be matching user donations made until May 27. “...to further support these impacted communities, TikTok will be matching user donations made through the Donation Stickers until May 27. The hashtag #doubleyourimpact will automatically be added to videos and TikTok LIVE streams that use the stickers,” TikTok wrote in a blog post.

It is worth noting that the new initiative comes shortly after the company pledged to donate $250 million for Covid-19 relief. Besides this, the company has also donated $10 million to the World Health Organisation’s Solidarity Response Fund and 400,000 hazmat suits and 200,000 masks in India.