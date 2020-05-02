Sections
Home / Tech / TikTok launches new features to tackle Covid-19 related misinformation: Here are the details

TikTok launches new features to tackle Covid-19 related misinformation: Here are the details

TikTok has also announced a grant of USD50K (Rs 3.5 million) as a part of which the company is inviting ‘credible partners’ to submit proposals for better understanding the misinformation ecosystem on social media

Updated: May 02, 2020 13:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

The misleading information feature will be rolled out in a phased manner. (Bloomberg)

TikTok has been fighting Covid-19 on all fronts. The company has already donated over $250 million in various coronavirus relief operations. Now, the company has launched a bunch of features that are aimed at fighting Covid-19 misinformation.

Firstly, the company has launched an in-app misinformation reporting feature called ‘Misleading Information’ that allows users to not only report misinformation regarding Covid-19 outbreak but also about other topics. TikTok users can report a misleading video by following this path: Share > Report > Misleading Information > Covid-19 misinformation > Submit.

“When users report any content as ‘COVID-19 Misinformation’, it is sent to a priority moderation queue which is manned by an internal Taskforce and escalated to third-party fact-checkers. The Taskforce has been set up as a proactive measure to strengthen our capabilities in addressing misinformation around COVID-19 and prioritise decision making,” Arjun Narayan, Director Trust & Safety, TikTok - APAC wrote in a blog post.

This feature is being rolled out across the country in a phased manner.



In addition to this, the company has also announced a grant of USD50K (Rs 3.5 million) as a part of which the company is inviting ‘credible partners’ to submit proposals for better understanding the misinformation ecosystem on social media, which includes ‘detailed understanding for the industry as a whole, how to further improve detection of such content, how it spreads, the motivations that drive creation, and also how to design, measure and conduct effective interventions to limit the negative impact of misinformation.’

“We continue to work toward improving the app and user experience, and hope these tools around misinformation can help foster a welcoming space for all our users to express their creativity and find joyful, meaningful content on TikTok,” Narayan added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
‘Criminal waste’: Congress attacks Central Vista project after it got clearances amid coronavirus lockdown
May 02, 2020 14:54 IST
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
May 02, 2020 13:23 IST
LIVE: Special train with 847 migrants departs from Nashik for Lucknow
May 02, 2020 13:34 IST

latest news

Vodafone Idea launches AI-powered virtual assistant on WhatsApp
May 02, 2020 14:58 IST
Hog deer poached in Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve area, case registered
May 02, 2020 14:57 IST
‘Other health services must not be affected due to Covid-19’, Chhattisgarh collectors told
May 02, 2020 14:57 IST
CIPET Recruitment 2020: Application begins for officer, assistant posts
May 02, 2020 14:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.