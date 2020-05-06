Tinder to add in-app video chats later this year

Dating apps are adding more features to deal with the Covid-19 lockdown and the latest addition comes from the Match Group for Tinder - an in-app video calling option. (Tinder )

Match Group, Tinder’s parent company has announced they are going to launch their own in-app, one-on-one video chats on Tinder later this year. Match group also owns other dating apps like Hinge and OkCupid, but the video chat option is going to come to Tinder for now. Match Group announced in their earnings release.

A video chat option in one of the largest dating apps in the world is one of Match Group’s biggest feature introductions. Tinder has millions of users and there is a high possibility of the video call feature to be used for abuse.

Harassment and abuse is more difficult to screen for on video as compared to text messages. The chances are that the team could either be building its own offensive image detection system or might count on a third party to get one.

Added to this, users will also have to get used to the idea of matching with someone and chatting on video rather than just screening their dates in person. On the other hand, though, if any good can come out of this is the fact that people cannot get away with fake pictures anymore.

There is no information about whether this feature will trickle down to other apps in the Match Group or not. Dating apps are making changes to their product in an effort to keep people dating, however, “the full impact of the pandemic on dating will likely be seen later this year. If lockdown orders stay in effect around the world, it’s possible people will shelve dating until they can actually meet up in person”.