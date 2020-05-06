Sections
Today’s Google Doodle game lets you become a magic cat that kills ghosts

Google Doodle’s throwback series for today is the 2016 Halloween game where a wizard cat has to ward off ghosts and save its ‘Magic Cat Academy’.

Updated: May 06, 2020 10:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Google released this Doodle game back in 2016 and it was inspired by a real-life black cat of one of the Doodlers. (Google)

Google has so far released seven Doodle throwback games as part of its ongoing series. It plans to do so for three more days and today it’s the 2016 Halloween Doodle game.

You can find the Google Doodle game on the homepage of Google by tapping on the logo. It will open up to a “popular Google Doodle games” Search page, and you can tap on the game to start playing it. It’s a really fun game featuring cute cats, dogs, owls and more characters. So you’re basically a cat wizard who has to save your friends at the Magic Cat Academy.

You have to do this by using your magic wand to kill ghosts by drawing symbols that appear on top of their heads. These could be a straight line, a horizontal line and more. At first it’s pretty easy but as the levels increase more ghosts come and attack and you pretty much end up drawing numerous symbols like a crazy person. In total, there are five levels which are set in the academy’s premises like the library, cafeteria, classroom, gym and the rooftop.

Google released this Doodle game back in 2016 during Halloween. The story behind this game actually comes from a real-life black cat called ‘Momo’ who belongs to one of the Doodlers. Initially the game’s concept featured a magic cat making a soup that raised the dead. But this idea was scrapped as the connection with Halloween was too abstract.



