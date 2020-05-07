Sections
Home / Tech / Today’s Google Doodle throwback game lets you make Hip Hop beats

Today’s Google Doodle throwback game lets you make Hip Hop beats

Google has released the ninth throwback Doodle game and this one’s from 2017 which celebrates the birth anniversary of Hip Hop.

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Google Doodle’s throwback series has one more Doodle game remaining. (Google)

Google’s almost done with its throwback Doodle series. Today, it’s the 2017 Doodle game which celebrates the birth of Hip Hop. There’s only one more Google Doodle throwback game remaining in the week-long series.

Google released this Doodle back in 2017 to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop. The Doodle game first shows a brief explanation of how Hip Hop first originated back in 1973. You can then make their own beats with the two turntables available in the Doodle game. There’s also a tutorial to guide you through the entire process.

There’s a list of records available that you can choose from. You can mix and match between the records to create your own beat. There’s also a list of tasks to complete like playing three records from the crate, playing two records in the same key, and more. More options include turning the crossfade bar below to increase and decrease the sound of either the left or right record.

There’s also beats per minute button on top which you can play with to adjust the tempo of your track. You can also manually adjust the beats per minute of each record. If you want to know more about the history of Hip Hop just tap on the magnifying glass icon on top. It will open up to a new Search page with information about how Hip Hop originated.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
May 07, 2020 10:42 IST
‘I pray for everyone’s safety’: PM on Andhra Pradesh gas leak mishap
May 07, 2020 10:39 IST
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
May 07, 2020 10:20 IST
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
May 07, 2020 05:50 IST

latest news

Kerala SSLC, Plus one, Plus two exams 2020 to be conducted on these dates, check here
May 07, 2020 10:58 IST
Use Interpol’s ‘Virtual Academy’ for learning during Covid-19, CBI tells state police departments
May 07, 2020 10:58 IST
Isolation pods, deployable hospitals, antibody gel: India’s tools to tackle pandemic
May 07, 2020 11:01 IST
‘Take every possible step to save lives’: Andhra Pradesh CM on gas leak incident
May 07, 2020 10:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.