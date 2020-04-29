Sections
Home / Tech / Today’s throwback Google Doodle lets you compose music

Today’s throwback Google Doodle lets you compose music

Google’s throwback Doodle series for today features filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 08:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

This Google Doodle lets users compose music by tapping anywhere on the screen. (Google)

Google earlier this week started a new Doodle series where it will feature a throwback game everyday. Yesterday, Google featured a cricket game from its 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Doodle. Today’s Google Doodle features filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger.

This Google Doodle was rolled out on June 22, 2017 to celebrate the 117th birthday of Oskar Fischinger. “He is best known for his ability to combine impeccably synchronized abstract visuals with musical accompaniment, each frame carefully drawn or photographed by hand. A master of motion and color, Fischinger spent months — sometimes years — planning and handcrafting his animations,” Google described in its blog post.

This throwback Google Doodle lets you compose music and you can get started by simply tapping on the Google logo. This will open up to a new screen where you basically have to click around to make your own “visual music composition”. You can literally tap anywhere and it will collectively make music. There are four different sound types to choose from. You can change these sounds by tapping on the button on top. Based on which sound type you choose the music will also play. The notes will remain the same.

You can also modify your music composition by adding sound effects like delay, bitcrush and phaser. You can also change the key and the tempo as well. This can be accessed by selecting the modify button on the bottom bar. Here, you’ll also find three preset tunes which you can listen to. All this happens with a visual background for your music composition. You can also share your finished piece via Facebook, Twitter or share the link with anyone.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 12:03 IST
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.