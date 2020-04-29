Today’s throwback Google Doodle lets you compose music

Google earlier this week started a new Doodle series where it will feature a throwback game everyday. Yesterday, Google featured a cricket game from its 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Doodle. Today’s Google Doodle features filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger.

This Google Doodle was rolled out on June 22, 2017 to celebrate the 117th birthday of Oskar Fischinger. “He is best known for his ability to combine impeccably synchronized abstract visuals with musical accompaniment, each frame carefully drawn or photographed by hand. A master of motion and color, Fischinger spent months — sometimes years — planning and handcrafting his animations,” Google described in its blog post.

This throwback Google Doodle lets you compose music and you can get started by simply tapping on the Google logo. This will open up to a new screen where you basically have to click around to make your own “visual music composition”. You can literally tap anywhere and it will collectively make music. There are four different sound types to choose from. You can change these sounds by tapping on the button on top. Based on which sound type you choose the music will also play. The notes will remain the same.

You can also modify your music composition by adding sound effects like delay, bitcrush and phaser. You can also change the key and the tempo as well. This can be accessed by selecting the modify button on the bottom bar. Here, you’ll also find three preset tunes which you can listen to. All this happens with a visual background for your music composition. You can also share your finished piece via Facebook, Twitter or share the link with anyone.