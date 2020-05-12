Sections
Twitter appoints AI guru and ex-Google executive to its Board

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:50 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Marcia Sekhose, San Francisco

Dr Li is a co-founder and Chairperson of the Board of AI4ALL, a non-profit organisation dedicated to increasing diverse human representation in the field of AI and technology. (AP)

Twitter has appointed former Google executive Dr Fei-Fei Li, known for her pioneering research work in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI), to its Board of Directors as a new independent director.

Dr Li is currently inaugural Sequoia Professor in the Computer Science Department at Stanford University, and the Denning Family Co-Director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute (HAI).

From January 2017 to September 2018, Dr Li was Vice President at Google and served as Chief Scientist of AI/ML at Google Cloud.

“With unparalleled expertise in engineering, computer science and artificial intelligence (AI), Fei-Fei brings relevant perspectives to the Board as Twitter continues to utilize technology to improve our service and achieve our long-term objectives,” said Omid Kordestani, Executive Chairman of Twitter.



“She shares Twitter’s passion for using technology to promote positive change,” Kordestani said in a statement on Monday.

Known her significant contribution to starting the Deep Learning era, she served as the Director of Stanford’s AI Lab from 2013 to 2018. Dr Li is a co-founder and Chairperson of the Board of AI4ALL, a non-profit organisation dedicated to increasing diverse human representation in the field of AI and technology.

“Twitter is an incredible example of how technology can connect the world in powerful ways and I am honored to join the Board at such an important time in the Company’s history,” said Dr Li.

“AI and machine learning can have an enormous impact on technology and the people who use it,” she added.

