Sections
Home / Tech / Twitter employees can work from home ‘forever’, if they want

Twitter employees can work from home ‘forever’, if they want

In an email to employees on Tuesday, Dorsey granted the option for staff to work from home indefinitely.

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:44 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Jhinuk Sen, San Francisco

Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer of Twitter, said it is unlikely Twitter would open its offices before September. Twitter was one of the first tech companies to make it mandatory for its nearly 5,000 employees to work from home. (Bloomberg)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has granted an option to his staff to work from home ‘forever’ even after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, Buzzfeed reported on Tuesday. Twitter has upped the ante after Facebook, Alphabet (Google) and others have asked their employees to work from home till year-end.

In an email to employees on Tuesday, Dorsey granted the option for staff to work from home indefinitely. The option wouldn’t apply to those required to make a physical appearance, like certain maintenance staff, but those for which their jobs can be done remotely, said the report.

“We’ve been very thoughtful in how we’ve approached this from the time we were one of the first companies to move to a work-from-home model,” a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Also Read: Google announces company holiday on May 22 to stem virus burnout



Dorsey said it is unlikely Twitter would open its offices before September. Twitter was one of the first tech companies to make it mandatory for its nearly 5,000 employees to work from home.



Google and Facebook have also decided to allow most of their workforces to stay home and work through the end of this year. Facebook will open most of its office from July 6. Google employees will be able to walk into their offices starting July, but majority of those whose roles allow them to work from home could do so until the end of the year. Google’s original plan was to keep work from home policy until June 1.

E-commerce major Amazon India has also allowed its employees to work from home till October.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Punjab health minister launches cleaning of N-Choe in Mohali, distributes PPE kits to sanitation workers
May 13, 2020 00:24 IST
Mumbai Police constable who defeated Covid-19 says pranayam, strong willpower helped him get cured
May 13, 2020 00:23 IST
Country disappointed by PM Modi’s ‘failure’ to address migrants’ woes: Congress
May 13, 2020 00:23 IST
State govt allows home delivery of liquor, but not in city, Nagpur
May 13, 2020 00:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.