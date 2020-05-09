Twitter starts rolling out schedule tweets option to select users

Sections
Some Twitter users have started receiving a new feature to schedule tweets directly from the platform.

Updated: May 09, 2020 10:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Twitter’s scheduling option is available from the compose bar. (Twitter/Screenshot)

Twitter has started rolling out the scheduling option to select users. This feature lets users schedule tweets from Twitter itself. At present, the feature is limited only to Twitter’s desktop app.

First spotted by The Next Web, some users have started receiving the scheduling feature which is available as a calendar icon on the compose tab. Based on the screenshots shared on Twitter, there’s a new calendar icon on the compose button which brings up a scheduling feature. Here, users can select the date, month and time to schedule tweets. There’s also a scheduled tweets section below to see the complete log.

 

 



 

There’s no confirmation on whether Twitter is testing this feature or gradually rolling it out. Earlier this year, Twitter was spotted working on this feature for its web app. It looks like the company could actually bring this feature soon to all users. Twitter currently offers Tweetdeck through which users can schedule tweets and manage multiple accounts as well. This tool along with others like Buffer, is widely used by social media managers.

Twitter has been experimenting with scheduling though as it announced last November. Similar to the feature spotted now, some accounts can schedule tweets by selecting the three dotted buttons from the compose bar. This is also limited to select users. And tweets scheduled from the main Twitter app appear on Tweetdeck. There’s no separate tab to see scheduled tweets on Twitter.

