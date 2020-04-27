Sections
Unreleased Realme smartphone leaks in live images: Take a look

Pictures of an unreleased Realme device has been spotted on Weibo

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This Realme smartphone could be a new phone or a cancelled prototype. We’ll have to wait and watch. (Twitter )

Realme has a few launches planned including the X3 series and the Narzo line-up. The company also introduced the X50m 5G. All these phones feature four cameras on the upper left corner of the back of the device and familiar paint jobs.

However, a new smartphone has been spotted on Weibo that looks like a completely new device from the house of Realme.

This new device has three cameras and a carbon-like finish. The cameras are arranged in a vertical line down the middle of the phone. By the looks of it, this could be a whole new lineup given the unusual design with the lines at the bottom of the vertical stripe - but we will have to wait and watch.

However, it could also be a prototype that Realme has cancelled since it looks a LOT like the 2019 Oppo Reno. LEt’s just take this with a pinch of salt, shall we?



