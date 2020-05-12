Vivo launches the Vivo V19 in India: Prices, specs and all details

The Vivo V19 is the latest offering from Vivo in the popular V series and the smartphone is up for sale both offline and online starting May 15. (Vivo)

After announcing the Vivo V19 globally, Vivo has finally launched the Vivo V19 in India. The latest smartphone in the popular V series, the Vivo V19 comes with what the company calls - “the best in class selfie experience”. The smartphone will be available both online and offline from May 15 onwards.

Available in two colours - Mystic Silver and Piano Black, the Vivo V19 comes in two variants - an 8GB/128GB and an 8GB/256GB. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,990 and the 256GB variant comes for Rs 31,990.

Vivo V19 in the Mystic Silver ( Vivo )

Online, you can buy the Vivo V19 from the Vivo India e-store, Amazon and Flipkart and offline from Vivo’s partner retail stores across the country. There is a 10% cashback offer on ICICI and HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and this is also valid on EMI transactions and a one-time screen replacement. Vivo is also offering Jio benefits worth Rs 40,000, additional 1.5GB data offer from Vodafone Idea, Double Data offer from Airtel along with Airtel Xstream Premium (access to all content), free subscription to Shaw Academy access for one month and to Wynk Music, Hello Tunes (Wynk Library), Airtel Secure Lite as well.

Vivo V19 in the Piano Black ( Vivo )

Specs and features:

The Vivo V19 comes with four cameras on the back and dual selfie cameras on the front, a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FDH+ display and a 3D glass body. There is the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 support.

Under the hood there is the Snapdragon 712 and the smartphone comes in two variants - 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

For cameras, the Vivo V19 comes with a 48MP primary shooter on the back along with a 8MP super wide-angle lens, a 2MP bokeh lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, Vivo has put in two cameras for selfies - a 32MP primary and an 8MP super wide angle. Vivo’s V series have always been known for focussing on selfies and the company has put in a host of AI capabilities to aid that, we’ll tell you more about this in our review.