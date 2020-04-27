Sections
Home / Tech / Vivo overtakes Samsung in the Indian market, Xiaomi still on top

Vivo overtakes Samsung in the Indian market, Xiaomi still on top

BBK dominates the overall Indian market according to data from Canalys

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vivo no trails Xiaomi in the Indian market followed by Samsung, Realme and Oppo (Vivo)

Vivo has shipped more smartphones than Samsung in India for the first time ever in the last quarter, according to Canalys data. Vivo’s sales to vendors nearly doubled year-on-year to 6.7 million units. That’s 20% of the market. This has made Vivo number two in India, coming in at second place just behind Xiaomi with 10.3 million units (31% share).

Samsung is now at third place with a 14% market share having shipped 6.3 million units, just ahead of Realme and Oppo. The Indian market grew 12% year-on-year in this quarter despite the nation-wide lockdown coming into force late March.

Vivo is a BBK electronics brand and BBK also owns Realme, Oppo and OnePlus. With sales of Vivo, Realme and Oppo combined, BBK easily takes number one spot with more than 40% market share.

Canalys analyst Madhumita Chaudhary has called Vivo’s rise in ranks ‘bittersweet’. Vivo is the main sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and that has been postponed this year. It will therefore be harder for Vivo to “achieve its expected sell-through to consumers even if the lockdown is lifted”.



However, these figures still position Vivo as a growing power band in the country even if they are unable to account for the unprecedented pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Punjab institutes design containment box for protecting frontline healthcare workers
Apr 27, 2020 19:15 IST
Boris ‘refuses to risk second major outbreak’, urges patience over lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 19:12 IST
Hasmukh: HC seeks Netflix response on plea to stop airing Vir Das show
Apr 27, 2020 19:12 IST
Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.