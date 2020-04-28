Sections
Home / Tech / Vivo smartwatch is already in development, says tipster

Vivo smartwatch is already in development, says tipster

Vivo’ although entering the smartwatch segment, is a bit late to the party as companies like Apple and Samsung have already captured maximum market.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Although the work has begun on the Vivo smartwatch, there is hardly any details that are out. (Pixabay)

Vivo seems all set to launch its first ever smartwatch in the market. The BBK electronics subsidiary announced last year that it will start working on the wearable device and as per a tipster, the work has begun. The tipster account named ‘Digital Chat Station’ on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo stated that although the work has begun on the Vivo smartwatch, hardly any details are out. It is also not for sure if the device will be seeing the light of the day this year or not.

It is worth adding that Vivo’ although entering the smartwatch segment, is a bit late to the party as companies like Apple and Samsung have already captured maximum market. Vivo’s sister companies are also involved in this race. Oppo earlier this year unveiled its first smartwatch while Realme has also entered the fitness band segment now. Xiaomi and Huawei too have a robust series of fitness bands and smartwatches right now. All this will make it difficult for Vivo to get a lead.

Also read: Vivo Y50 with quad cameras, 5000mAh battery launched

However, in the smartphone segment Vivo has been in a comfortable position in Q1 2020 as per the Canalys data. Vivo’s sales to vendors nearly doubled year-on-year to 6.7 million units. That’s 20% of the market. This has made Vivo number two in India, coming in at second place just behind Xiaomi with 10.3 million units (31% share).

Samsung is now at third place with a 14% market share having shipped 6.3 million units, just ahead of Realme and Oppo. The Indian market grew 12% year-on-year in this quarter despite the nation-wide lockdown coming into force late March.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
Irrfan Khan dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 11:50 IST
Those without permission shouldn’t practice it: Delhi health minister on plasma therapy for Covid-19
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.