Vivo V19, Honor 9X Pro to launch in India today: Expected price, specs and more

Both these smartphones have been launched in global markets and now the two smartphones are finally making their way to India.

Updated: May 12, 2020 08:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

Honor 9X Pro ships with AppGallery. (Honor India / Twitter)

Vivo and Huawei are gearing for major launch events today. While Vivo is launching its mid-budget Vivo V19 in India today, Huawe’s sub-brand Honor will be launching the Honor 9X Pro in the country today. Both these smartphones have been launched in global markets and now the two smartphones are finally making their way to India as the government has relaxed e-commerce guidelines amid the lockdown.

Vivo V19, Honor 9X Pro launch event

Xiaomi and Realme that recently launched their smartphones via online events. However, unlike these companies Vivo and Honor will not be live-streaming their launch events. That said, you should stay tuned to HT Tech to get updates about the two smartphones.

Vivo V19 expected price and specs

As mentioned before, Vivo has already launched the Vivo V19 in global markets. It is expected to bring the same specifications to India. The Vivo V19 comes with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

 



On the camera front, it has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it has dual-camera setup consisting of 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. The Vivo V19 runs on Android 10 based Funtouch OS 10 and it packs a 4,500mAh battery.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000 in India.

Honor 9X Pro expected price and specs

Honor 9X Pro was launched globally alongside the Honor View 30 Pro back in February and now the phone is finally making its way to India. This will be the first Huawei smartphone that will ship with the company’s App Gallery in the country.

 

Coming to the specification, the global variant of the Honor 9X Pro comes with a 6.59-inch FullView display. It is powered by Kirin 810 chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel super wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front it has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera

It runs on EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Globally, the Honor 9X Pro costs 249 Euros. In India, it is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000.

