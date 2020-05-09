Vivo V19 to launch on May 12: Here’s all you need to know

After announcing the Vivo V19 globally earlier last month, the smartphone company has finally announced the India launch dates. The latest offering from the Vivo V series, the Vivo V19 is launching in India on May 12. There is going to be no livestream, the company is just going to announce the prices on May 12.

Going by what we have seen of Vivo’s V series so far, the Vivo V19 should also be a mid-ranger, but we will have to wait to find out the prices.

So far, going by the global announcement we know that the V19 is going to come in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB coupled with 8GB RAM. For power, there is the Snapdragon 712 SoC under the hood.

The Vivo V19 comes with four cameras on the rear - a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP super-wide angle lens, a 2MP bokeh sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a dual selfie camera set-up - 32MP and an 8MP super-wide angle.

The smartphone is expected to be launched with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with FDH+ resolution and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 support and dual SIM support.

The Vivo V19 is going to be launched in two colours, Mystic Silver and Piano Black colours.