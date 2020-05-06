Vivo V2012A spotted on Geekbench, could be global version of Z6

Sections
Updated: May 06, 2020 19:34 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kul Bhushan, Hindustan Times

Vivo V2012A leaks online (Vivo )

Vivo is working on a new mid-range smartphone. Sporting model number V2012A, the unannounced Vivo phone has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing doesn’t reveal much about the phone except for a few specifications.

Vivo V2012A has scored 2930 and 7838 points on single-core and multi-core tests respectively, Gizmochina reports. It’s seen running on Android 10 out-of-the-box. According to the listing, the phone will have an octa-core Qualcomm processor. The company hasn’t detailed the processor but the Gizmochina speculates it’s the Snapdragon 765G.

Vivo V2012A is said to be the global version of Vivo Z6 5G phone that launched in China earlier this year.

Vivo Z6 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It comes with dual mode 5G support and liquid cooling.



The phone comes with a 6.57-inch display with full HD+ resolution. It has a 16-megapixel front camera. On the back, it sports four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

