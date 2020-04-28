Vodafone ‘Double Data’ offer on prepaid plans: Unlimited calls, 4GB data per day and more

Vodafone Idea recently introduced its ‘Double Data’ offer on three prepaid plans of Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699. Here are all the details. (REUTERS)

Telecom firms have been playing about with their plans lately to bring the best combination of call, text and data for their prepaid users, specially during the lockdown phase. And with most of us sitting at homes, consuming large amounts of data than what we usually do, having a plan with more data is essential. Vodafone Idea recently introduced its ‘Double Data’ offer on three prepaid plans of Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699. These three plans are reportedly limited to just 9 circles so not everyone will be able to use this. Here’s what we know about these three plans.

The Rs 299 per month plan is valid for 28 days and includes unlimited local and national calls, 100 SMS per day and 2GB limit per day, which converts to 4GB per day because of the plan. In addition to this you get Vodafone Play Subscription worth Rs 499 and Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999.

Vodafone Rs 699 prepaid plan. ( Vodafone )

If you are going for the Rs 449 prepaid plan, you will get the same benefits of unlimited local and national calls, 100 SMS per day and 4GB limit per day in addition to Vodafone Play Subscription worth Rs 499 and Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999. However, the plan will be valid for 56 days, which is roughly two months.

Finally, for the Rs 699 prepaid plan, users will get similar benefits including unlimited local and national calls, 100 SMS per day and 4GB limit per day, Vodafone Play Subscription worth Rs 499 and Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999 but for 84 days, which is for almost three months.

This move by Vodafone Idea comes days after the firm discontinued its double data offer on Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans in select circles. The affected areas include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Punjab, and UP West. The double data offer is still available in the other circles.