Vodafone Idea brings ‘Double Data’ offer on Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea is giving users more data as a part of its ‘Double Data’ offer in its Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid recharge plans. This plan however, won’t be reaching to all the Vodafone Idea customers as it is limited to nine telecom circles. For now, users can see the ‘Double Data’ offer on the Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans only.

As reported by Gadgets 360, Vodafone Idea users will get 2GB data on the 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid plans. With ‘Double Data’ offer, this will give users a total of 4GB data. The Rs 299 plan includes unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS per day for 28 days while the Rs 449 plan gives the same benefits for 56 days. The Rs 699 prepaid plan brings the unlimited calls, 100 SMS and 4GB data for 84 days.

This move by Vodafone Idea comes days after the firm discontinued its double data offer on Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans in select circles. The affected areas include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Punjab, and UP West. The double data offer is still available in the other circles.

The three recharge plans offered 1.5GB data daily with different validities. This was doubled to 3GB data per day for the three Vodafone Idea recharge plans. The Rs 249 recharge plan came with validity of 28 days, and the Rs 399 plan offered 56 days validity. The most expensive recharge of the lot priced at Rs 599 came with 84 days validity.