Vodafone Idea offering 2GB data per day, unlimited calling for free: How to check if you’re eligible

Vodafone Idea has an offer going around for its subscribers where it’s giving them 2GB data per day and unlimited calling for free. Several Vodafone Idea users have received the new freebie, and this comes shortly after Reliance Jio was reported doing the same.

Vodafone Idea hasn’t officially announced its offer but users have posted about it on Twitter, Telecom Talk reported. The 2GB data pack comes with validity for seven days, Vodafone Idea users said. There’s no confirmation on whether all Vodafone Idea users are receiving this offer. But there is a way of finding out.

Users can dial the number 121363 to find out if they’re eligible for the offer. And those who are will receive an SMS on receiving the 2GB and unlimited calling offer.

“Special gift from Vodafone to overcome Lockdown blues. Watch videos, make calls & more on Vodafone 4G, the message reads.

As for those users who are not eligible are reportedly informed through a voice message. Reliance Jio is also offering 2GB data per day with four days validity for select users. Jio started crediting the account of eligible users with the free data last week. Users can also check the offer via the My Jio app.

Vodafone Idea also has a double data offer which is now restricted to nine circles. Available on three prepaid plans of Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699, Vodafone Idea users can enjoy a total of 4GB data per day. These prepaid plans also come with unlimited calling, Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription.