Want a movie theatre-like experience at home? Here are some hacks

It has been a month since most of us have been in lockdown imposed by the government to help curb the Covid-19 spread. During this phase, while we are streaming movies on TV sets, many are missing the experience we get in theatres. Dolby (the guys behind all the great sound on your TVs and speakers), however, has some easy ‘hacks’ for us. Here are some tips that will bring you close to a cinema-like feel while streaming movies in your homes. Check them out.

Ambient lights

Yes, the presence or absence of ambient light makes a lot of difference. For a more immersive experience one can make the room as dark as possible. You can use curtains to dim natural lights and switch off lamps. Dolby suggests not to place your TV next to a window. Essentially, there shouldn’t be any light source within your field of vision as it can hamper the viewing experience.

Customise inputs and make multiple profiles in streaming services

This means that you can give names to your devices connected to your TV in order to make it simple for others to access their entertainment. You can also make multiple accounts on streaming applications so your recommendations stay untouched.

Distance between your TV and couch

The distance between you and the TV impacts how you see the content. If your TV is too far away, your picture quality can suffer and things won’t look as crisp. It’s all about the details, so unlike at the movie theatre, closer means good. However, don’t be close enough to strain your eyes. Ideally, you start losing details if the picture heights between you and TV is more than three. A picture height is the distance between the top and bottom of your screen.

Sound is the most important

Having a surround audio in a movie is what makes it immersive. Make sure the TV is placed on or above a surface like a table to ensure the audio is being echoed throughout the room. In case you have a soundbar, place it on the end of the table instead of keeping it flush with the wall as the audio will reflect outward into the room. Subwoofers can be kept anywhere in the room as they are usually omnidirectional.

Tweak those TV settings

Having the same or default TV settings for audio and video for all kinds of content is not the best way to view. In most TVs there is a Cinema mode or a Movie mode. One can use that to get the most out of a movie. The audio can also be tweaked accordingly so make sure you get the best combo to make the movie immersive.