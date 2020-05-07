Sections
Home / Tech / Watch: Gameplay for the first 13 games optimised for Xbox Series X

Watch: Gameplay for the first 13 games optimised for Xbox Series X

Microsoft showcased 13 games, with their gameplay trailers, that will come to Xbox Series X with optimisations

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assassins Creed: Valhalla was one of the 13 games showcased by Microsoft under its Optimized series at the Inside Xboz live stream today (Ubisoft )

Microsoft screened the optimised gameplays for 13 games today that will come to the Xbox Series X console. All these new games showcased at the Inside Xbox 20/20 show, that was live-streamed today evening, will come with a new XBox Series X Optimized badge.

Optimisations on these games include 4K support at up to 120fps, DirectStorage support, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and faster load times. The Optimized badge is verdict of the fact that the developers have worked on it to ensure they work better, and look better, on the new Xbox Series X.

You can watch all the gameplays here:  

Of the 13 games showcased today, Microsoft included games from Ubisoft, Bloober Team, Deep Silver etc. We expect more games to sport the Optimized badge when Microsoft makes its Xbox Game Studios announcement in July and over the next few months.



The 13 titles shown today are:

- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

- Bright Memory Infinite

- Call of the Sea

- Chorus

- DiRT 5

- Madden NFL 21

- Scarlet Nexus

- Scorn

- Second Extinction

- The Ascent

- The Medium

- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

- Yakuza: Like a Dragon

