WhatsApp may soon support a 50-person video call via Messenger Rooms

Facebook, last month, announced a new Messenger Rooms feature for Facebook Messenger that would allow users to to chat with other users directly over Portal, WhatsApp and Instagram. At the same time, the company doubled the video calling limit in its messaging app allowing up to eight users to interact with one another over a video call. Now word is that WhatsApp may soon support a 50-person video call via Messenger Room.

While that might sound flattering, there is some truth to it. Hear us out. WhatsApp is actively working to bring Messenger Rooms support to WhatsApp. The feature is already in works for WhatsApp’s Android based app and last week WABetaInfo reported that the company was also planning to bring similar functionality to WhatsApp Web.

The blog site noted that the Messenger Rooms feature will be available via the paperclip menu under the contact sharing option in WhatsApp’s group and individual chats. On clicking on the Messenger Rooms option, users will be directed to an introduction prompt that would inform them that they were being directed to Messenger Rooms. The prompt also cautions the users that their calls are not protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption technology. Alternatively, WhatsApp users will also be able to ‘Create a Room’ from the messaging app’s main menu.

Now, when Facebook announced Messenger Rooms last month, it said that the feature would support up to 50 people in a video chat. So, when Messenger Rooms integration finally arrives on WhatsApp, the app should support the feature’s video calling limit as well. That said, this feature is still in its developmental phase and it will take the company some time to roll out the feature to the main app.