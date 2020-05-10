WhatsApp this week: From Messenger Rooms to multi-device support, here’s what’s changed

WhatsApp is constantly upgrading its platform adding new features to its growing arsenal of features. This week, the company followed this trend and added new features to its platform.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg last month announced that a new Messenger Rooms feature would soon be coming to Messenger and this feature would allow users to communicate with Instagram and WhatsApp users without leaving these apps. Last week we saw that Facebook was working on bringing Messenger Rooms integration to WhatsApp’s Android based app. This week the company brought the support for the same to WhatsApp Web.

According to WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks development in the popular messaging app, the company is working on the feature in the version 2.2019.16 of WhatsApp Web. The Messenger Rooms shortcut will be available under the Contacts option in the drop down menu on the top of the chat window.

Apart from this, Facebook is also working on bringing multi-device support to the app. This feature has been under development for quite sometime now. This week, the company made some tweaks to the feature. As per the blog site, WhatsApp will recommend using a Wi-Fi connection to log into a new device, which will most likely the app in syncing users’ data on various devices.

It is worth noting that these features are still under development and haven’t been released on the main app yet. We’ll update you as soon as we have more information about these features.