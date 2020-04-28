Sections
WhatsApp update: Here’s why you can’t see the new Context Menu

WABeta Info reports that WhatsApp has apparently ‘forgot’ to activate this feature on its end. They can fix this ‘issue’ by simply forcing the activation from server side.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Context Menu is nothing but an upgraded list of features that will appear vertically for a single chat. (Bloomberg)

Last week, Facebook’s WhatsApp was reported to be working on the new ‘Context Menu’. This was available in the beta version of iOS and rolled out officially overnight, as spotted by WABeta info. However, it looks like the feature is still not visible for iOS users. The new Context Menu comes as a part of iOS app version 2.20.50, which also increases the group call participants from four to eight. However, WABeta Info reports that WhatsApp has apparently ‘forgot’ to activate this feature on its end. They can fix this ‘issue’ by simply forcing the activation from server side. So, this means that even if you have the WhatsApp version 2.20.50 on iOS, you can see the ‘Context menu’ feature at any point since it will arrive as a server-side update.

WhatsApp Context Menu. ( WhatsAppBeta Info )

But what is Context Menu?

Context Menu is nothing but an upgraded list of features that will appear vertically for a single chat. For instance, if you long-press a chat bubble you will see options like Star, Reply, Forward, Copy, Info and Delete, in a slightly different design. WA Beta Info shared a screenshot of it it as well earlier this month when the feature was in the beta version.

Besides this, you get an increased limit for group calling with upto eight participants. To do this you will have to open a group chat where there are more than four people including them. Then, tap on the call icon on top just next to the group chat’s name. You’ll find the list of group members whom you can select for the group call. Once you’re done, you can either select video or voice call. You can choose up to seven people for the group call as the eighth member will be you.

