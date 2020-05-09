Sections
Home / Tech / WhatsApp Web to get Messenger Rooms soon

WhatsApp Web to get Messenger Rooms soon

This feature is available on WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6 and they will enable users to connect with their friends and family via Messenger Rooms from their personal computers and laptops.

Updated: May 09, 2020 08:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

Facebook announced that its Messenger Rooms feature would be coming to WhatsApp soon. (REUTERS)

Facebook, last month, announced that its Messenger Rooms feature would be coming to WhatsApp soon. Soon after, the feature was spotted on the beta version of the company’s Android app. Now, word is that Messenger Rooms for WhatsApp will soon be available on WhatsApp Web.

To give you some idea about Messenger Rooms, it is essentially a new video group chat feature for Facebook Messenger wherein users can chat with other users directly over WhatsApp, Portal or Instagram without leaving those apps. Now, WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks development in WhatsApp, Messenger Rooms will soon be available on WhatsApp Web.

As per the blog site, WhatsApp is working on adding Messenger Rooms shortcuts to WhatsApp Web. This feature is available on WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6 and they will enable users to connect with their friends and family via Messenger Rooms from their personal computers and laptops.

The blog, however, cautions that this feature hasn’t been rolled out to all users yet and that it would be available to WhatsApp users via future updates.



As far as the main app is concerned, WhatsApp is planning to ship Messenger Rooms as a separate feature in its app. The feature is expected to be available as a separate icon besides the Documents and Gallery options.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Industry says Rs 15 lakh crore package required for economic revival
May 09, 2020 03:02 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 09, 2020 05:14 IST
Across the country, migrants still forced to walk thousands of miles
May 09, 2020 02:54 IST
Need pragmatic, positive and bold action to get back to work | Opinion
May 09, 2020 08:05 IST

latest news

UFC returns after seven-week sporting shut-down
May 09, 2020 08:38 IST
Punjab Board class 10th exams cancelled, students promoted based on pre-Board marks
May 09, 2020 08:35 IST
Vande Bharat Mission: 8 flights from 7 countries to land in India today
May 09, 2020 08:45 IST
LIVE: US vice prez Mike Pence’s spokeswoman tests positive for Covid-19
May 09, 2020 08:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.