Windows 10’s Game Mode issue causing games like CoD: Warzone to crash

Can’t play games like Call of Duty: Warzone on your desktop or laptop? It could be the Windows 10’s Game Mode.

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kul Bhushan, Hindustan Times

Windows 10 users face new issue (Microsoft)

Windows 10 users are facing a new issue where games begin to stutter or freeze altogether when they turn on the Game Mode.

According to Guru3D, the issue is affecting many popular games including the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone and League of Legends. While there’s no official explanation on why it’s happening, some believe it could be because of the GPU Drivers or AMD Radeon RX 5000.

“I built a new PC last year and I’ve been brutalized by the 5700XT drivers ever since, or so I thought. Windows added a “game mode” apparently, on by default, in some update, and after I disabled it tonight the difference is night and day. The CRAZY intermittent stutters are TOTALLY gone in my testing. I don’t know if this is an established fix that many have tried but I figured I’d put it out there for anyone who doesn’t know yet,” wrote a user on Reddit.

According to PCGamer, the issue isn’t exclusive to AMD’s Radeon RX 5000 GPU but some old AMD and Nvidia GPUs appear to have also been affected. The website speculates it could also be due to one of the recent Windows 10 updates that may have broken the feature.



In case you didn’t know, Microsoft launched Game Mode on Windows 10 in 2017. The mode is supposed to optimise the system by prioritising CPU and GPU resources for the game. You can summon the Game Mode by pressing the Windows Logo key + G key together. Here, go to Settings in Game bar > General > select the Game Mode box.

As far as the current issue goes, make sure you’ve disable the Game Mode before playing any video game on your desktop or laptop.

