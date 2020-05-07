Xiaomi invites pilot testers for MIUI 12 Global ROM in India

Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 12 at an event in China last week. It also announced the roadmap for devices with the stable version rolling out in June. Xiaomi has now invited pilot testers for Global MIUI 12 ROM in India.

For now MIUI 12 can be pilot tested only on the Redmi K20 series which features the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. Xiaomi will most likely add more devices in the list soon. Those who have either of the Redmi K20 phones and are interested in trying out the pre-release build can do so till May 14. Users will have to join this Telegram group by May 14, 9:00 pm and fill out this Google form as well.

Users who are selected for MIUI 12 testing will then be added to another Telegram group and communication will happen within it. You can find all the requisites of joining the testing program here.

Xiaomi’s latest custom OS is based on Android 10 and it comes with a visual makeover. MIUI 12 has a more minimalist look but it also comes with many new animations. Xiaomi says the new animations are faster and more fluid. Dark mode is also improved on MIUI 12 with wallpaper dimming and font adjustment.

Xiaomi has also added new live wallpapers which have this really cool zooming feature that works when the phone is unlocked. There’s always a new always-on display feature and floating windows for small app reviews. More importantly, MIUI 12 brings better privacy controls as it will now identify which apps abuse permissions and alert users of the same.