Xiaomi launches foldable, multipurpose fan in China

You can fold it to a much smaller size in three steps, as reported by MyDrivers website. The fan is not yet listed on the Xiaomi China website.

Updated: May 05, 2020 14:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Robin Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As we mentioned above, there’s a humidifier as well that is placed at the bottom of the fan. It comes with 3000rpm cross-flow wind pressure technology and is said to release 1-5um of fine water to moisturising the room in hot and dry environments. (MyDrivers)

Xiaomi has reportedly launched a new home appliance in China called the EDON multipurpose fan. The new humidification and purification fan has a shaft design and can span 120-degrees from left to right and vice versa to throw air. This is in addition to 360-degree up and down oscillation. The foldable, multipurpose fan can also be used wirelessly and weighs 1.53 kgs. You can fold it to a much smaller size in three steps, as reported by MyDrivers website. The fan is not yet listed on the Xiaomi China website.

As we mentioned above, there’s a humidifier as well that is placed at the bottom of the fan. It comes with 3000rpm cross-flow wind pressure technology and is said to release 1-5um of fine water to moisturising the room in hot and dry environments. To get hold of the controls, you can use the LCD Touch mode or a remote controller as well that has a range of up to 80 metres.

The report does not mention anything on the price and availability of the device.

Xiaomi has always been aggressive with its home appliance launches. The company has been introducing more home appliances in the market than smartphones. However, most of them go unnoticed. Recently, the firm introduced its Mi Vacuum-Mop P in India at Rs 17,999. The robovac will start shipping for Indian consumers from September 15. Xiaomi will also offer no cost EMI options starting at Rs 2,999 per month.



It is a 2-in-1 robovac with vacuum and mop features. It can initiate sweeping and mopping together, or sweeping-only mode and mopping-only mode.

