Xiaomi Line Free Bluetooth headphone, Mi Bluetooth Youth Edition launched in China

Xiaomi’s Line Free Bluetooth headphone features neckband design and comes with magnetic earbuds. Mi Bluetooth headset Youth Edition features DSP technology for better noise cancelling.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Check top features of Xiaomi’s new Line Free and Mi Bluetooth Youth Edition (Xiaomi )

Xiaomi has launched two Bluetooth headphones in China. The new devices are Xiaomi Line Free Bluetooth headphone and Mi Bluetooth headset Youth Edition.

The Line Free is priced at CNY 199 (Rs 2,100 approximately) and is already listed on Mi.com. The Youth Edition Bluetooth headset costs CNY 59 (Rs 630 approximately).

First up is the Mi Bluetooth headset Youth Edition. The in-ear headset is quite similar to a variety of in-ear headsets which are mainly used for calling. The device supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It features buttons for controlling music and volume as well.

According to Gizchina, the wearable has DSP technology for superior noise cancelling. The device is said to offer 4 hours of battery life and up to 80 hours on standby. It is available in black and white colour options.



The next is Line Free Bluetooth headphone. The device features a neckband along with magnetic earbuds. It runs on QCC5125 audio chipset and features DSP+cVC technology for superior audio quality. The device also supports virtual assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri. It features 80ms low latency using Qualcomm’s aptX adaptive technology.

