Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi has a major event in India today where it will launch the Mi 10 smartphone. Xiaomi will also launch more products including the Mi Box and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

Xiaomi’s launch event is scheduled to take place later today at 12:00 noon. As expected it will be an online event and it will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. The Mi 10 smartphone has already been listed on Amazon India for pre-orders. Xiaomi is offering the Mi Wireless power bank for free for those who pre-order the Mi 10 on Amazon India.

Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 10 in China and Europe, and it is now coming to India. It also marks the entry of Xiaomi in a more premium segment with its ‘Mi’ brand. Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Mi 10 sports a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera up front. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

As for the other two products, the Mi Box which basically lets you turn your regular TV into a smart one. Mi Box comes with support for apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar and more. It also has a voice remote control, Chromecast built-in, support for 4K content and more.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is another Apple AirPods inspired product. It comes with a charging case, Bluetooth 5.0, ENC for noise cancellation and offers up to four hours of battery life. Xiaomi’s wireless earbuds could compete with the Realme Buds in India.