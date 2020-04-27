Sections
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G set to launch in China today

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G set to launch in China today

Here’s what you need to know about Xiaomi’s upcoming 5G smartphone.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 10:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G could launch today (Bloomberg)

Xiaomi is set to launch Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G smartphone in China today. The Mi 10 Youth 5G Edition is said to be the rebranded version of the Mi 10 Lite. Recent leaks have also indicated similarity in the specifications. Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 10 series globally

Ahead of the official launch, details of the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G have already leaked online. Xiaomi has also confirmed and hinted at some of the features.

As far as specifications go, Mi 10 Youth Edition is said to come with a 6.57-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The phone uses Samsung’s AMOLED panel and also supports in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone will be available in the following RAM and storage combinations – 4GB with 64GB, 6GB with 128GB, and 8GB with 256GB.



Mi 10 Youth is confirmed to sport four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies it has a 16-megapixel camera. The phone is said to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery.

The China model is said to come with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. The latest iteration of Xiaomi’s custom ROM is expected to come with a variety of new features and improvements.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Rajasthan gears up to bring back its workers stranded in other states
Apr 27, 2020 19:19 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas serves up birthday prank on Nick Kyrgios
Apr 27, 2020 19:17 IST
Assam allows rural stand-alone shops to open, to continue inter-district travel
Apr 27, 2020 19:16 IST
Covid-19: Punjab institutes design containment box for protecting frontline healthcare workers
Apr 27, 2020 19:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.