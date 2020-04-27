Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G with Snapdragon 765G launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G smartphone comes in five colour options with gradient finishes. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi on Monday launched the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G smartphone in China. This is the third phone from Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series which already features the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Mi 10 Youth comes with mid-range specs and features, and a different design as well.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G starts at CNY 2,099 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Its 6GB+128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299. Mi 10 Youth 5G also comes in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants which will retail at CNY 2,499 and CNY 2,799 respectively.

The smartphone also comes in five colour options of black, blue, orange, green and pink-white gradient. In comparison to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the Mi 10 Youth 5G has a notched display with a square camera module placed at the centre.

In terms of specs, Mi 10 Youth 5G features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with an AMOLED panel. It also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor.

For photography, there’s a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a macro lens. There’s a 16-megapixel camera up front for selfies.

Mi 10 Youth 5G packs a 4,160mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging. It supports dual SIM, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G LTE as well.