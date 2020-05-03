Sections
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with punch hole display spotted online

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with punch hole display spotted online

The display of the Mi Band 5 in the leaked image is oval in shape, which is a departure from the previous Mi Bands that featured a squarish design.

Updated: May 03, 2020 09:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

The Mi Band 5 is expected to come with a 1.2-inch touch-screen OLED display. (SlashLeaks)

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 has been in the news for quite some time now. Last month some reports hinted that the Mi Band 5 could be launched alongside 21 other Xiaomi products on April 3. But that didn’t happen. Now, a new report gives us a glimpse as to what we should expect from the Mi Band 5.

According to a leaked image that has been doing rounds on the internet, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will come with a punch hole display, which is quite like a lot of smartphones that we see these days. The large punch hole sits awkwardly in the middle of one of the ends of the display. The other end of the display shows information such as the date and time, battery and the mode of operation (night mode etc) among other things. While the leaked image does not give details about the purpose of the punch hole, it is not difficult to presume that it could be a camera or another sensor. But we will have to wait for a word from the company to say more about that.

As far as the other details are concerned, the display of the Mi Band 5 in the leaked image is oval in shape, which is a departure from the previous Mi Bands that featured a squarish design.

Separately, reports in the past have detailed what we should expect from the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. As per a report by Tizen Help, the Mi Band 5 will come with a 1.2-inch touch-screen OLED display. The global version of the Mi Band 5 will come with NFC connectivity and include a host of payment options including Google Pay. It is expected to be priced at 179 Yuan (Rs 1,840 approximately) in China.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
May 03, 2020 10:43 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark, death toll at 1,301
May 03, 2020 10:48 IST
‘It was 50-50’: UK PM Johnson reveals near-death experience from Covid-19
May 03, 2020 06:00 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Yogi Adityanath condemns role of Tablighi Jamaat, says hiding a disease is a crime
May 03, 2020 10:46 IST
‘Umar and some others directly threatened me’: Former Pakistan cricketer
May 03, 2020 10:44 IST
Delhi Police helps woman get food for her 8 cats amid lockdown
May 03, 2020 10:45 IST
Has Jasleen Matharu married Anup Jalota? She clarifies after sindoor photo
May 03, 2020 10:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.