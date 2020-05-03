Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with punch hole display spotted online

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 has been in the news for quite some time now. Last month some reports hinted that the Mi Band 5 could be launched alongside 21 other Xiaomi products on April 3. But that didn’t happen. Now, a new report gives us a glimpse as to what we should expect from the Mi Band 5.

According to a leaked image that has been doing rounds on the internet, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will come with a punch hole display, which is quite like a lot of smartphones that we see these days. The large punch hole sits awkwardly in the middle of one of the ends of the display. The other end of the display shows information such as the date and time, battery and the mode of operation (night mode etc) among other things. While the leaked image does not give details about the purpose of the punch hole, it is not difficult to presume that it could be a camera or another sensor. But we will have to wait for a word from the company to say more about that.

As far as the other details are concerned, the display of the Mi Band 5 in the leaked image is oval in shape, which is a departure from the previous Mi Bands that featured a squarish design.

Separately, reports in the past have detailed what we should expect from the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. As per a report by Tizen Help, the Mi Band 5 will come with a 1.2-inch touch-screen OLED display. The global version of the Mi Band 5 will come with NFC connectivity and include a host of payment options including Google Pay. It is expected to be priced at 179 Yuan (Rs 1,840 approximately) in China.