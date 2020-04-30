Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9 series to launch today
Xiaomi has scheduled an event later today where it will launch two smartphone series.
Xiaomi is hosting an event later today where it will launch the global versions of Redmi Note 9 series and Mi Note 10 Lite. The launch event will take place online and it is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm IST, and it will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Xiaomi launched the Mi Note 10 back in November. The smartphone’s highlight is its 108-megapixel rear camera. Mi Note 10 Lite will be an affordable version of the smartphone with a notched display and a slightly different camera module. It will be available in black and white colours along with a new purple variant replacing the green one on the Mi Note 10.
In terms of specs, rumours suggest Mi Note 10 Lite will come with a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 730G chipset, a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Xiaomi will most likely skip the 108-megapixel camera for the Mi Note 10 Lite.
As for the Redmi Note 9 series, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India last month. But there have been recent leaks and rumours of a new Redmi Note 9 smartphone which could also be called Redmi 10X. It could come with MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Redmi Note 9 is also said to ship with MIUI 11 and Android 10 out-of-the-box.