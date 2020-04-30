Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9 series to launch today

Xiaomi is hosting an event later today where it will launch the global versions of Redmi Note 9 series and Mi Note 10 Lite. The launch event will take place online and it is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm IST, and it will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Note 10 back in November. The smartphone’s highlight is its 108-megapixel rear camera. Mi Note 10 Lite will be an affordable version of the smartphone with a notched display and a slightly different camera module. It will be available in black and white colours along with a new purple variant replacing the green one on the Mi Note 10.

In terms of specs, rumours suggest Mi Note 10 Lite will come with a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 730G chipset, a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Xiaomi will most likely skip the 108-megapixel camera for the Mi Note 10 Lite.

As for the Redmi Note 9 series, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India last month. But there have been recent leaks and rumours of a new Redmi Note 9 smartphone which could also be called Redmi 10X. It could come with MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Redmi Note 9 is also said to ship with MIUI 11 and Android 10 out-of-the-box.