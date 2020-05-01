Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite smartphones launched

Sections
Xiaomi also launched the global versions of Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Updated: May 01, 2020 08:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a punch-hole display and four rear cameras. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi yesterday launched two new smartphones - Redmi Note 9 and Mi Note 10 Lite. Xiaomi also unveiled the global versions of Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max which were launched in India this March. These two phones will sell under different monikers in global markets.

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi Note 9 at $200 which translates to roughly Rs 15,600. Mi Note Lite carries a price tag of €349 (Rs 28,800 approx). As for the Redmi Note 9S (Redmi Note 9 Pro), it will retail at a starting price of $270. Pricing details for the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Redmi Note 9 Pro Max) haven’t been announced yet.

Specs of Redmi Note 9S and Redmi Note 9 Pro remain unchanged as the Indian variants. The Redmi Note 9 and Mi Note 10 Lite are new entrants though.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a quad camera setup of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. Redmi Note 9 packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.



Mi Note 10 Lite is the affordable version of Mi Note 10. ( Xiaomi )

Mi Note 10 Lite which is an affordable version of the Mi Note 10 series, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 6.47-inch AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint sensor. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Mi Note 10 Lite also has a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. It sports a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,260mAh battery with 30W charging support.

