Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale in India to take place on May 12

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will finally go on sale in India, and it will be available to purchase on May 12. The smartphone was first launched with the Redmi Note 9 Pro back in March. With the e-commerce rules relaxed, non-essentials like smartphones are now being delivered to green and orange zones.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max can be purchased from mi.com with the sale scheduled to start at 12:00 pm. In India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 16,499 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 17,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage retails at Rs 19,999. In terms of colours you have three options of blue, white and black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor paired with a 5,020mAh battery. It also supports 33W fast charging and has a USB Type-C port. On the software front, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

For photography, it’s a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper which is a punch-hole camera.