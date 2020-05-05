Sections
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 noon

Xiaomi’s phones are now available to purchase and its recent launch that is the Redmi Note 9 Pro is going on sale today.

Updated: May 05, 2020 08:13 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is back on sale after over a month. (HT Photo)

Xiaomi yesterday announced the launch of its long-awaited Mi 10 Lite in India. The company also announced the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for sale later today. This comes over a month later ever since the lockdown started back in March.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India this March. The sale for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max hasn’t been announced yet. Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available to purchase later today at 12 noon via mi.com and Amazon India. ICICI Bank customers can also avail an additional Rs 1,000 off on credit cards and EMIs.

Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which retails at Rs 16,999. The smartphone’s colour options include blue, white and black.

 



Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor paired with a 5,020mAh battery. It also supports 18W fast charging.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi announces Mi Commerce: What is it, how do you use it and other things you need to know

The smartphone has a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies there’s a 16-megapixel front camera. On the software front, it runs MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

