Mi 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone to launch in India on May 8

Xiaomi’s new flagship phone is launching in India soon. Check specifications, features and more.

Updated: May 04, 2020 16:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kul Bhushan, Hindustan Times

Mi 10 is coming to India soon (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi on Monday said its Mi 10 smartphone will launch in India on May 8. The company earlier this morning had resumed taking prepaid orders and delivery to “Green” and “Orange” zones during the Lockdown 3.0.

“Mi fans, Mi.com is now live! We are shipping all products to Green & Orange zones, while taking all the precautions suggested by the govt. and much more,” said Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain in a tweet this morning.

That said, Xiaomi had been advertising the Mi 10 launch for quite some time. The phone, however, got delayed following the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown in the country.

Mi 10’s biggest highlights are the 108-megapixel camera and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. Xiaomi said its smartphone is also 5G ready.



 

Mi 10 full specifications

Mi 10 comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with four rear cameras including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports up to 8K video recording. On the front it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Mi 10 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It’s powered by a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and NFC.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

In other news, Xiaomi has announced the availability of its Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone. The phone will go on sale via Mi.com and Amazon India on May 5 at 12noon. The company is bundling an additional Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Credit cards and EMI.

