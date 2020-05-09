Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 globally on May 19

The MIUI 12 launch date was revealed by the company with a simple math puzzle. (REUTERS)

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi which announced its next custom Android skin MIUI 12 in China is gearing up for its global roll-out on May 19.

The MIUI 12 launch date was revealed by the company with a simple math puzzle -- the answer to which happens to be 19.

According to a report in Android Central, since Xiaomi follows a different release schedule for the Chinese and Global versions of MIUI, the update schedule for global versions of eligible Xiaomi and Redmi phones will only be revealed on May 19.

MIUI 12 will come with an updated Dark Mode 2.0, redesigned camera app, new always-on display themes, privacy options, new live wallpapers and more.

The camera app has also been updated to support the customized layout of buttons and various modes while new multi-tasking features such as window mode.

MIUI 12 also features advanced health monitoring tools such as tracking a user’s sleep cycle with as close to 96 percent accuracy.

As for the Indian variant of the MIUI 12, one can expect Xiaomi to release it sometime after the global launch. However, the developers have already begun recruiting beta testers for MIUI 12 in India.