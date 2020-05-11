You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900: Here’s how

Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 last month. Release date for India has not been announced yet, but since it’s up for registrations we expect it to be soon (Apple )

Apple’s new iPhone SE 2020 has already been listed on Flipkart and is going to be available for purchase in India very soon. However, you can also get the iPhone SE at a discounted price of Rs 38,900 when the device goes on sale.

In a partnership with HDFC Bank that offers Rs 3,600 cashback for iPhone SE 2020 buyers. This brings the price of the iPhone SE 2020 down to Rs 38,900. The offer is available for both HDFC debit and credit cards.

“iPhone SE will be available in 3500+ retail locations across India. The iPhone SE will be available at a starting price of Rs 38,900 inclusive of cashback of Rs 3,600 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. For more information, visit www.indiaistore.com,”Said Redington in a statement.

However, Apple is yet to announce the release date for the smartphone here.

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 comes in three variants - 64GB (Rs 42,500), 128GB (Rs 47,800) and 256GB (Rs 58,300). With the Rs 3,600 cashback, the 64GB will now be available for Rs 38,900, the 128GB for Rs 44,200 and the 256GB for Rs 54,700.

The cashback is valid for both both EMI and non-EMI purchases.

The IndiaiStore, which is a website of Apple’s authorised distributors in India, lists three colours for the iPhone SE 2020 - Black, White and PRODUCT RED.