You can now see Covid-19 testing sites on Apple Maps across the US

Apple Maps search options have been customised for the pandemic to include grocery stores, food delivery, hospitals, urgent care facilities and pharmacies. (Google )

Apple has added Covid-19 testing sites to Apple Maps across all the 50 US states and Puerto Rico. The latest update to the Apple Maps provides testing locations including hospitals, clinics, general practitioners, urgent care facilities, pharmacies etc as well as dedicated Covid-19 testing sites.

Covid-19 is also now a prioritised point-of-interest option when you search for locations.

Apple has also updated its new Mobility trends website which gives you free access to anonymised, aggregated data about how people are commuting in their cities and regions right now, through the pandemic.

This Apple Maps update was first spotted last week by 9to5Mac via a portal created by Apple to allow people to provide their site location to be added to the database to test the site. It’s live now, out of testing, and can be seen alongside prioritised search options in Maps. These search options have been customised for the pandemic to include grocery stores, food delivery, hospitals, urgent care facilities and pharmacies.

The new Mobility Trends includes better regionalisation at the state or province-level search, depending on what terms the country uses. It has also been better localised to include an area’s local name added to search results to make sure that everyone can find what they’re looking for. There are now more cities available for review in the US.

Apple has made this data available to help governments, transportation authorities and cities make better sense of the impact of the pandemic and potentially provide information about “the effectiveness of, and compliance rate with, efforts like broad social distancing measures and shelter-in-place orders”.

Apple Maps collects no personal information along with guidance search information.