YouTube app to save you from long scrolls by hiding video comments

YouTube is about to bring one of the biggest changes to its app– ability to collapse the comments section to save you from long scrolls. For now, people have to scroll through the entire comments tab under a video to see the recommendations. But soon they will be able to reach the particular section quickly without wasting those precious seconds. This change will be coming to both Android and iOS versions of the YouTube app in the ‘next few weeks’ as mentioned in Google’s updated support page.

The company says it will be adding a comments preview section right below the YouTube video’s description that can be expanded by tapping on the dedicated icon. When collapsed, you will see other videos under the current one. “From the preview, simply tap anywhere to view all, like, and reply to comments. We hope this makes it easier for you to connect with others and discuss the video you’re watching – in our early experiments, we found that more people are writing comments with the new design,” said YouTube.

However, it has been added that since the comment preview section has a limited space, it is not for sure if the pinned comment by the creator will show up in the preview section or not.

Some other changes have been made as well. The videos in the watch next section will now have a larger thumbnail and longer titles so you get more information about the video at a glance. There will also be some channel icons below every video to “help you recognize your favorite creators while you scroll through the feed.”

Furthermore, users will see new type of content alongside videos to watch next. This includes everything from Community Posts from your selected creators to text updates, polls, images, GIFs, and more. People will also see YouTube Mixes as an additional content. YouTube Mixes are curated playlists made by YouTube featuring videos from the channel you’re watching, or that you recently watched.