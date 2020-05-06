Sections
Home / Tech / YouTube to host virtual graduation ceremony featuring the Obamas, Sundar Pichai, BTS and more

YouTube to host virtual graduation ceremony featuring the Obamas, Sundar Pichai, BTS and more

After Facebook, YouTube also announced its virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

Updated: May 06, 2020 10:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony will be livestreamed on the platform on June 7 for users in India. (Canva)

Many physical events have moved online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One that is getting star treatment is graduation ceremonies for the ‘Class of 2020’. YouTube is the latest to host and it’s got a lineup featuring some of the biggest names like the Obamas, Sundar Pichai and Malala Yousafzai.

YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” is scheduled to take place on June 7 at 12:30 am IST. Interested users can follow this link to catch the graduation event live and also set a reminder for the same. YouTube describes the ceremony as “a virtual commencement celebration bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities”.

The lineup features former US president Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, former US secretary of defense Robert M. Gates, former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, Malala Yousafzai, Google and Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai and K-Pop stars BTS.

The virtual graduation event will also have appearances from asapSCIENCE, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, The Try Guys, Zendaya, Mr Kate, Dude Perfect, Jackie Aina, and Zane Hijazi.



YouTube’s event comes shortly after Facebook announced its own graduation event for high school and college students in the US. It will feature photos and videos of the class of 2020 as well as messages from the heads of the educational institutions. Facebook’s star-studded lineup has celebrities like Oprah Winfrey. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles who will give commencement speeches. Miley Cyrus will also perform her hit song, ‘The Climb’.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
May 06, 2020 09:45 IST
30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development: Scientists to PM Modi
May 06, 2020 09:41 IST
‘It’s possible there’ll be some’: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives
May 06, 2020 09:00 IST
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
May 06, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

‘Red Dot’ experiment shows how culture impacts communication
May 06, 2020 10:25 IST
Fed policymakers see slow, uneven US recovery after coronavirus downturn
May 06, 2020 10:25 IST
Ministry of Finance allows people to file their GSTR-3B via EVC
May 06, 2020 10:23 IST
Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31
May 06, 2020 10:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.