Zoom 5.0 is out: Here are 5 things that’s coming with it

Zoom’ latest update brings better security along with some additional features that make the UX better (REUTERS)

Zoom 5.0 is now available for everyone. This update brings with it one of Zoom’s most advanced security enhancements so far, which is support for AES 256-bit GCM encryption. This provides added protection for meeting data and greater resistance to tampering.

As a Zoom user, what does this new encryption algorithm mean for you, and what other security functionality should users be aware of?

Here are 5 things that you need to know about Zoom 5.0:

1. AES 256-bit GCM encryption

Zoom 5.0 supports the current encryption (AES 256 bit) and GCM encryption. A system-wide account enablement to GCM encryption will occur on May 30 and Zoom clients on version 5.0 or later, including Zoom Rooms, will be able to join Zoom Meetings starting May 30. Galois/Counter Mode (GCM) is a recommended algorithm for authenticated encryption with associated data. AES-GCM is a more secure cipher than AES-CBC.

2. Report user feature

Meeting hosts and co-hosts can report a user in their meeting who is misusing the Zoom platform. Found in the Security icon, the option sends a report to Zoom’s Trust & Safety team for review. The report can include a specific offense, description, and optional screenshot. The Report a User function is on by default but can be turned off at the account, group, and user level in the Zoom web portal.

3. New encryption icon

A new encryption shield appears in the upper left of your Zoom Meeting window and indicates a secure, encrypted meeting. After May 30, the shield will be green for all users, denoting enhanced GCM encryption. Clicking the icon also takes you to the Statistics page for additional encryption details.

4. Enhanced data center information

Meeting hosts can now select data center regions at the scheduling level for meetings and webinars. The Zoom client also shows which data center you’re connected to in the Info icon in the upper left of your Zoom window. You can get additional details in-meeting by selecting Video Settings – Statistics in the meeting controls.

Additionally, if organisations outside of China did not opt in to the China data center before the April 25 deadline, those accounts will not be able to connect to mainland China for data transit.

5. Enhancements to ending/leaving meetings

Zoom has refined the action of ending or leaving a Zoom Meeting to make it easier and also more secure. With a new UI update, hosts can clearly decide between ending or leaving a meeting. If the host leaves, they can now easily select a new host and have the confidence that the right person is left with host privileges.

Additional security enhancements

A few other recent Zoom security updates include:

· Profile picture control: Account admins and hosts can disable the ability for participants to show their profile picture and also prevent them from changing it in a meeting.

· Minimum password length: The minimum default password length will be six characters for meetings, webinars, and cloud recordings.

· Cloud recording security: Admins and meeting hosts can set expirations on their cloud recordings and can disable the sharing of their recordings.

Updating to Zoom 5.0

· Zoom end users: Upgrade to Zoom 5.0 by visiting the Zoom download page.

· Zoom administrators: Get detailed information on how to manage this update for various endpoints in your environment on the Zoom 5.0 IT administrators page.