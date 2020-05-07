Sections
Home / Tech / Zoom admins can now disable personal meeting IDs to prevent Zoombombing

Zoom admins can now disable personal meeting IDs to prevent Zoombombing

Zoom has rolled out a feature that allows admins to disable personal meeting IDs or PMIs for scheduling or starting instant meetings.

Updated: May 07, 2020 08:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

Instant meetings and scheduled meetings will now use randomly generated meeting IDs instead of PMIs. (REUTERS)

Zoom, in the past, has introduced a number of features that are aimed at curbing the malicious practice of Zoombombing. Now, the popular video conferencing app has rolled out another feature that will ensure that Zoombombings become a thing of the past.

For those of you who are new to Zoom, Zoombombing is a phenomenon wherein hackers and trolls enter your virtual meeting room and spam it with objectionable content. The company in the past has rolled out features such as personalising meeting ID and meeting password that are aimed at limiting the access of these trolls to the virtual meetings.

Now, the company has rolled out a feature that allows admins to disable personal meeting IDs or PMIs for scheduling or starting instant meetings.

“Because PMIs are always accessible using the same ID or meeting link, anyone can join unless they’re properly secured. Disabling the use of PMIs reduces that risk altogether and doesn’t leave PMI security up to individual users,” Zoom wrote in a blog post.



The company explained that the option to disable PMIs can be locked at the account or group level and that when PMIs are turned off, existing PMIs and personal links will become invalid and cannot be used to host a meeting.

Furthermore, the company says that instant meetings and scheduled meetings will now use randomly generated meeting IDs instead of PMIs.

Apart from this, the company announced that beginning May 9, the Basic Zoom Account users will require a password for all meetings. Additionally, waiting rooms for PMI will be turned on by default and screen sharing privileges will be limited to host only by default.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 dead, 200 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory
May 07, 2020 09:20 IST
India’s identity imbibed with Lord Buddha’s teachings, beliefs, says PM Modi
May 07, 2020 09:19 IST
Covid-19 update: Number of cases rise to 52,952 in India, death toll at 1,783
May 07, 2020 09:26 IST
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
May 07, 2020 02:19 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan seals interstate borders to stop unauthorized entry and all the latest news
May 07, 2020 09:28 IST
‘Have realised cooking is not rocket science’
May 07, 2020 09:27 IST
iOS 13.5 beta gets option to share Medical ID during an emergency call
May 07, 2020 09:24 IST
IIM, Udaipur announces 18 online management courses
May 07, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.