Zoom most downloaded app globally for April 2020, Aarogya Setu comes 7th: Report

For Zoom, India was the biggest market in April 2020 in terms of the number of times the video conferencing app was downloaded. And not just India, Zoom also tops the list of the most downloaded non-game app worldwide in April 2020 with almost 131 million downloads. This amounts to 60X growth from what the app had seen in April 2019.

“The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were India at 18.2%of its total downloads and the United States at 14.3%,” says Sensor Tower in its report on ‘Top Apps Worldwide for April 2020 by Downloads’.

India’s 18.2% downloads happened over a time when Zoom was called out to be unsafe by the Indian government’s cyber coordination centre and the ministry even issued an advisory asking employees not to use it because of security concerns and privacy issues.

With the lockdown being extended globally, more and more people have been relying on Zoom and other video conferencing apps for work and personal use as well. Classes and large-scale corporate meetings are easier on Zoom since it accommodates a much larger number of participants at a time as compared to other video conferencing apps, and this has been one of the key reasons behind its success.

Besides Zoom, TikTok came in at number 2 for the top 10 non-game apps downloaded globally in April, followed by Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. India’s Covid-19 tracker Aarogya Setu came in at the 7th spot in global downloads beating Microsoft Teams, Netflix and Google Meets.

Individually on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, Zoom topped the lists here as well with TikTok coming in second. On the Google Play Store though, Aarogya Setu fared better in terms of downloads for the month and came in at the 5th position. According to a recent announcement from the government, Aarogya Setu has witnessed 90 million downloads since it has been launched.

For TikTok as well, India was the biggest market accounting for 22% of the overall downloads. The app saw 107 million downloads in April 2020, a 2.5X increase from April 2019.