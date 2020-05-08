Zoom most downloaded non-game app in April, highest installs from India: Sensor Tower

Zoom moved from the third position to the first among non-game app downloads for the month of April. (REUTERS)

Video conferencing app Zoom beat TikTok to become the most downloaded non-game app globally in April. Zoom registered almost 131 million new installs which is a 60x growth from the same month last year, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

Zoom gained the highest number of installs of its app from India which contributed 18.3% to its overall growth. This was followed by the US with 14.3% installs during April. Zoom is also the most downloaded app on the App Store and Google Play as well.

This is another milestone for Zoom which recently said it has 300 million daily meeting participants. Ever since lockdowns started across the world, Zoom’s popularity and usage shot up as people turned to the app for meetings, online classes and group communications.

Zoom’s security and privacy mishaps were also quickly reported which led to many big companies and schools banning the app. It however appears that Zoom is still the go-to app for most people when it comes to video conferencing. Zoom’s rivals like Google Meet which recently became free for all, ranks eighth in the world while Microsoft Teams grabs the tenth position.

TikTok which has also seen an impressive growth so far, garnered over 107 million installs in April with India still leading the pack. TikTok also recently crossed 2 billion downloads globally. Other apps that made it to the top ten list are Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. India’s Covid-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu grabbed the seventh spot and is also the fifth most downloaded app on Google Play.