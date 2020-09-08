Sections
2,392 fresh cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 1.45 lakh

A total of 1.12 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19 so far whereas 31,670 are under treatment. Nearly 25,000 are in home or institutional quarantine in the state.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Telangana has tested 18.27 lakh samples for Covid-19 out of which 60,923 were tested on Monday. (Amal KS/HT Photo. Representative image)

Telangana on Tuesday logged 2,329 new cases and 11 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, taking the overall tally and death toll to 1.45 lakh and 906 respectively.

A total of 1.12 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19 so far whereas 31,670 are under treatment. Nearly 25,000 are in home or institutional quarantine in the state.

As per to a government bulletin issued on Monday at 8pm, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation saw added the highest number of cases (304), followed by districts such as Rangareddy (191), Karimnagar (157) and Medchal Malkajgiri (132).

Telangana has tested 18.27 lakh samples for Covid-19 out of which 60,923 were tested on Monday. Samples tested per million population was 49,234, the government bulletin added.



The state’s recovery rate further fell to 0.62 per cent while the recovery rate increased to 77.5 per cent.  

Meanwhile,the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that over 5 crore samples have been tested in India so far out of which nearly 11 lakh samples were tested on Monday. The Centre recently modified its strategy to allow Covid-19 tests on demand and did away with a doctor’s prescription in a bid to undergo the test.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 tally surpasses 4.28 million, toll mounts to 72,775

According to the Union health ministry’s dashboard, India on Tuesday logged 75,809 Covid-19 cases and 1,133 deaths, which pushed the overall tally and death toll to 4,280,422 and 72,775 respectively. The active cases have climbed to 883,697 whereas over 3.3 million have recovered so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

