25 cops accused of nexus with Maoist-turned-gangster Nayeem exonerated

Pictures of several policemen with gangster Nayeem had surfaced after he was killed in an encounter. (Hindustan Times/File Photo)

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Telangana police has given a clean chit to all the 25 police officers suspected of having links with slain Maoist-turned-gangster Mohammad Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem.

This was disclosed on Saturday by inspector general of police Y S Nagi Reddy, who is heading the SIT, in a reply to a petition filed by M Padmanabha Reddy, secretary of Forum for Good Governance, an NGO, under Right to Information Act.

A former Maoist, Nayeem, who belonged to Bhongir town in Nalgonda district, was killed in a shoot out with security forces in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district in August 2016. He was allegedly involved in several murders, including that of IPS officer KS Vyas on January 27, 1993. He later turned into a gangster, involved in land settlements, real estate dealings, illegal arms supply and extortions.

In his reply to the RTI query, the SIT chief said charge-sheets were filed in as many as 173 cases against Nayeem, but final orders haven’t been passed in any of these cases. While eight politicians were named in as many as 130 cases, not a single police officer was found to be involved in any of the cases.

In all, two additional superintendents of police, seven deputy superintendents of police, 13 inspectors, two head constables and a constable were questioned by the SIT in connection with their alleged nexus with the former Maoist. However, no charge-sheet was filed against any of these cops for want of evidence, the police official said.

“The cases pertaining to forcible acquisition of lands by Nayeem are still under investigation and are pending before the courts for final disposal,” the SIT chief said.

Expressing dismay over the reply by the SIT chief, the Forum for Good Governance wrote to governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, seeking a comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

Padmanabha Reddy pointed out that the photographs showing senior policemen allegedly interacting with Nayeem on various occasions surfaced in the media, months after his killing in the encounter. In one such photograph, a senior cop was found having a drink with Nayeem in a restaurant.

However, then home secretary Rajiv Trivedi told the high court in December 2016 that there was no evidence to establish that the police officers had any nexus with the gangster. However, there were reports that the police department had used Nayeem to obtain information about the Maoists.

Padmanabha Reddy told Hindustan Times that in its reply to an earlier RTI query last year, the police department had said that they had seized Rs 2.16 crore in cash, besides 1,944 kg gold and 2,482 kg of silver from the residences of Nayeem, his family members and others.

“The police also reportedly seized a diary in which Nayeem had noted down details of persons who had benefited from him. This is very crucial. Only a CBI probe can bring the truth to light,” he said.